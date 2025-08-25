Left Menu

Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospital: Journalists Among Casualties

Israeli airstrikes targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the death of 15 individuals, including three journalists. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, affiliated with Reuters, was among those killed. Photographer Hatem Khaled was injured. The Israeli military has not yet commented on this incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An airstrike by Israeli forces on Gaza's Nasser Hospital led to the tragic loss of at least 15 lives, including three journalists, as confirmed by Palestinian health officials.

Among the casualties was Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri. Moreover, Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled sustained injuries during the attack.

The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office have yet to release an official statement regarding these attacks.

