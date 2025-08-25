Israeli Strikes on Gaza Hospital: Journalists Among Casualties
Israeli airstrikes targeted Nasser Hospital in Gaza, resulting in the death of 15 individuals, including three journalists. Cameraman Hussam al-Masri, affiliated with Reuters, was among those killed. Photographer Hatem Khaled was injured. The Israeli military has not yet commented on this incident.
25-08-2025
An airstrike by Israeli forces on Gaza's Nasser Hospital led to the tragic loss of at least 15 lives, including three journalists, as confirmed by Palestinian health officials.
Among the casualties was Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri. Moreover, Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled sustained injuries during the attack.
The Israeli military and Prime Minister's Office have yet to release an official statement regarding these attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
