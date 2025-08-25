Chile Suspends Argentine Poultry Imports Amid Bird Flu Concerns

In a proactive measure, Chile has put a temporary stop to poultry imports from Argentina following the detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), widely known as bird flu, in Buenos Aires.

The suspension came after the Argentine government confirmed the HPAI case on August 19, leading Argentina to halt poultry exports to specific countries temporarily. In a statement, Chile's Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) announced that poultry products dated before August 4 would still be accepted.

China, too, joined Chile in the suspension of imports a day later, despite having lifted a previous two-year ban only five months prior. SAG reported that from July 2024 to August 2025, Argentina was responsible for 7,648 metric tons of Chile's poultry imports and 30% of its eggs. SAG is now increasing vigilance on local poultry farms and advises farmers to report any abnormal poultry health incidents. The Argentine health authority, Senasa, indicated exports might resume after 28 symptom-free days.

