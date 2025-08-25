Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh is improving healthcare with a directive to establish a 100-bedded hospital in each Assembly constituency. Chief Minister Naidu emphasizes enhancing facilities in medical colleges and aims for mobile medical services in villages. Collaborations with institutions are also advancing Amaravati as a 'Model Inclusive City'.

Andhra Pradesh Aims for Healthcare Excellence with New Hospitals Initiative
In a significant move toward enhancing healthcare, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has mandated the establishment of a 100-bedded hospital in every Assembly constituency. The directive, issued on Monday, aims to address the state's current shortfall of hospital beds relative to WHO recommendations.

The state currently has 2.24 beds per 1,000 people, below the WHO-recommended three beds. This gap necessitates an additional 12,756 beds, prompting the CM to order a detailed study on healthcare infrastructure. Naidu also urged the provision of mobile medical services in each village through the 'Arogya Ratham' initiative.

Meanwhile, Naidu engaged with representatives from Perkins India and LV Prasad Eye Institute to develop Amaravati as a 'Model Inclusive City.' The plan aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on accessible education and infrastructure. The CM called for a comprehensive action plan to realize these objectives.

