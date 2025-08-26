Left Menu

Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

Terumo India, a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, launched its Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems in India. This smart system is designed to enhance drug delivery accuracy, optimize workflows, and improve patient safety. The company's commitment to healthcare innovation aims to transform critical care with connected technologies in India.

Updated: 26-08-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:46 IST
In a significant boost to India's medical technology sector, Terumo India has launched the Terufusion™ Advanced Infusion Systems. This innovation aims to revolutionize drug delivery with enhanced accuracy, streamline clinical workflows, and boost patient safety. The system integrates smart pumps and monitoring software for efficient critical care management.

Shishir Agarwal, the President and Managing Director of Terumo India, emphasized their continual commitment to patients and healthcare innovation. With evolving care needs, Terumo is advancing technology to make critical care processes smarter and more clinically impactful. Their goal is a future-ready healthcare system in India.

The new system aids nurses with improved control over drug delivery, reducing errors, and allowing hospitals to transition towards more transparent ICU operations. Terumo is collaborating with top hospitals to implement these solutions, reinforcing its mission to equip healthcare providers with precise, intelligent tools tailored to contemporary needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

