Left Menu

Two Dasna jail inmates die following breathing issues

Videography was also carried out as per the rules, he said.Wazid 27, a Shankar Vihar Colony, Delhi, was sent to the jail on November 20, 2024 while Dharmendra 60 was jailed this year on July 20.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:17 IST
Two Dasna jail inmates die following breathing issues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two inmates lodged in Dasna District Jail died following acute breathing problems at a hospital in Ghaziabad, officials said Tuesday.

They were sent to the district hospital after their health deteriorated but they succumbed after two hours on Monday afternoon, jail officials said.

Sitaram Sharma, superintendent of Dasna jail, said that the health of both the inmates were ''fluctuating''. They suffered from an acute breathing issues, following which, they were sent to a district hospital where they died, he said.

Sharma told PTI that their post-mortem examinations were conducted under the supervision of a panel of doctors on Tuesday. Videography was also carried out as per the rules, he said.

Wazid (27), a Shankar Vihar Colony, Delhi, was sent to the jail on November 20, 2024 while Dharmendra (60) was jailed this year on July 20. Dharmendra had asthma issues, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

 India
2
Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

 India
3
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025