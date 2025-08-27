Israel Expands Aid Infrastructure Amid Gaza Crisis
Israel is launching two new humanitarian aid centers in southern Gaza to prepare for relocating Palestinians during its planned military takeover of Gaza City. The initiative increases total distribution centers to five. Meanwhile, 313 starvation-related deaths have occurred in Gaza, disputed by Israel.
Israel is enhancing its humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip by establishing two additional aid distribution centers. These centers, located in the southern region, aim to accommodate Palestinians expected to relocate when the military enacts its planned operation in Gaza City.
The initiative will replace the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood center and bring the total number of distribution points to five. Israeli military officials emphasized the urgency of completing these centers in the coming days.
However, the humanitarian crisis persists, as the Gaza health ministry reported 10 new starvation-related deaths, totaling 313 fatalities since the conflict began two years ago. Israel contests these figures, challenging the statistics presented by the Hamas-governed ministry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FAA Headquarters Relocation & Tech Overhaul Initiated
Trump's Impact: From Offshore Wind to FAA Relocation
Germany Resumes Afghan Relocation Amid Legal and Migration Pressures
Israel's defence minister says Gaza City could be destroyed unless Hamas accepts Israel's terms, as new offensive looms, reports AP.
Tensions Escalate: Gaza City Siege Looms Amidst High-Stakes Negotiations