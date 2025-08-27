Israel Expands Aid Infrastructure Amid Gaza Crisis

Israel is enhancing its humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip by establishing two additional aid distribution centers. These centers, located in the southern region, aim to accommodate Palestinians expected to relocate when the military enacts its planned operation in Gaza City.

The initiative will replace the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood center and bring the total number of distribution points to five. Israeli military officials emphasized the urgency of completing these centers in the coming days.

However, the humanitarian crisis persists, as the Gaza health ministry reported 10 new starvation-related deaths, totaling 313 fatalities since the conflict began two years ago. Israel contests these figures, challenging the statistics presented by the Hamas-governed ministry.

