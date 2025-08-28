Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

Mexico has experienced a dramatic rise in flesh-eating screwworm cases, tallying 5,086 incidents as of August 17. This represents a 53% increase from July's figures, according to recent government data.

The vast majority of cases were found in cattle, but the infestations also extended to dogs, horses, and sheep. These parasitic screwworms are known for their devastating impact as they consume warm-blooded animals alive, posing severe threats to livestock and wildlife alike.

The situation is being closely monitored by both Mexican and American officials, as concerns grow over the potential spread into the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to dispatch a team to Mexico to ensure preventive measures are in place to halt the screwworms' northward advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)