Iran's Protests Escalate Amid U.S. Intervention Threats

Iran is engulfed in protests, claiming more than 500 lives as the U.S. considers stepping in to support the demonstrators. The unrest marks the most significant challenge to Tehran's leadership since demonstrations in 2022, with President Trump cautioning against any forceful suppression of protesters.

Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) confirmed nearly 500 protester deaths, while over 10,600 individuals have been detained amidst the chaos. Despite a media blackout, social media has revealed the ongoing strife, showing mass gatherings and violent confrontations in cities like Tehran and Mashhad.

Iranian leaders have accused international entities of inciting rebellion, targeting American and Israeli interests as a deterrent. The political landscape remains fragile, with opposition groups and exiled Iranian figures urging continued resistance, as Israeli and U.S. officials weigh strategic options.

(With inputs from agencies.)