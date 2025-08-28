Left Menu

CDC Shake-Up: Leadership Tensions Ignite Health Policy Battle

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vowed to reform the CDC following the controversial dismissal of Director Susan Monarez for not aligning with the president's health agenda. Legal challenges and high-profile resignations reflect ongoing tensions amid Kennedy's drastic policy changes, drawing Senate oversight interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:55 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) faces upheaval following the dismissal of its Director, Susan Monarez, by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The White House indicated Monarez was fired for not aligning with its health agenda.

Her lawyers, however, argue the firing was legally unfounded as only the president can remove a senatorial appointee. Kennedy has enacted substantial changes, notably in vaccine policy, despite ongoing criticism and Senate attention.

This turmoil comes amid broader reforms within the CDC, as Kennedy aims to realign the agency's directives. Oversight by the Senate HELP Committee is anticipated as resignations and policy debates continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

