CDC Shake-Up: Leadership Tensions Ignite Health Policy Battle

The leadership at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) faces upheaval following the dismissal of its Director, Susan Monarez, by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The White House indicated Monarez was fired for not aligning with its health agenda.

Her lawyers, however, argue the firing was legally unfounded as only the president can remove a senatorial appointee. Kennedy has enacted substantial changes, notably in vaccine policy, despite ongoing criticism and Senate attention.

This turmoil comes amid broader reforms within the CDC, as Kennedy aims to realign the agency's directives. Oversight by the Senate HELP Committee is anticipated as resignations and policy debates continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)