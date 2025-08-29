Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at CDC Amid Vaccine Policy Upheaval

Senior officials from the CDC have resigned following controversial changes to vaccine policies led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. These changes included firing the advisory panel and appointing anti-vaccine advisers. The officials expressed concerns over scientific integrity and decision-making processes.

Senior officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have resigned amid contentious changes to the agency's vaccine advisory policies. The departures, including Debra Houry, Demetre Daskalakis, and Dan Jernigan, were prompted by perceived breaches in scientific integrity and decision-making autonomy.

The officials criticized the influence of new appointees, chosen by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a known vaccine critic. They expressed concerns over recommendations being made without comprehensive data review, a move they argue compromises the CDC's mission of protecting public health.

The resignations highlight internal turmoil as Kennedy enacts sweeping changes aimed at overhauling national vaccine policies, sparking fears of decreased vaccine uptake and potential health repercussions. Several states and medical organizations are developing independent guidelines in anticipation of reduced access to vaccinations.

