Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis
Argentine President Javier Milei faces backlash for vetoing public health funding, risking control in midterm elections. Polls show public discontent over cuts to public hospitals, notably the Garrahan hospital in Buenos Aires. Milei's fiscal policies may affect upcoming electoral and economic stakes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST
Argentine President Javier Milei's aspiration to gain more legislative power in the upcoming midterm elections is under threat as he plans to veto additional funding for public hospitals, according to recent polls.
Milei has received support for controlling inflation but faces criticism for cuts that threaten state healthcare systems, including the prestigious Garrahan children's hospital.
Recent surveys indicate Milei's veto could jeopardize his electoral influence, while public dissatisfaction grows over his health policies, especially with the October 26 vote looming.
