Left Menu

Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Argentine President Javier Milei faces backlash for vetoing public health funding, risking control in midterm elections. Polls show public discontent over cuts to public hospitals, notably the Garrahan hospital in Buenos Aires. Milei's fiscal policies may affect upcoming electoral and economic stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis
Javier Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei's aspiration to gain more legislative power in the upcoming midterm elections is under threat as he plans to veto additional funding for public hospitals, according to recent polls.

Milei has received support for controlling inflation but faces criticism for cuts that threaten state healthcare systems, including the prestigious Garrahan children's hospital.

Recent surveys indicate Milei's veto could jeopardize his electoral influence, while public dissatisfaction grows over his health policies, especially with the October 26 vote looming.

TRENDING

1
Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

Vignesh Polymers Expands: A New Era in Air Conditioning Manufacturing

 Global
2
Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

Drone or Airplane? Flight Misidentification Sparks Legal Warnings

 India
3
Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

 Global
4
India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

India and US in High-Stakes Trade Talk: Challenges and Prospects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025