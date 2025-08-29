Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Argentine President Javier Milei's aspiration to gain more legislative power in the upcoming midterm elections is under threat as he plans to veto additional funding for public hospitals, according to recent polls.

Milei has received support for controlling inflation but faces criticism for cuts that threaten state healthcare systems, including the prestigious Garrahan children's hospital.

Recent surveys indicate Milei's veto could jeopardize his electoral influence, while public dissatisfaction grows over his health policies, especially with the October 26 vote looming.