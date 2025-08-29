Relief for Discharged Cadets: Defence Ministry Approves ECHS Benefits

The Ministry of Defence has officially sanctioned medical benefits under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for officer cadets who are discharged due to medical issues attributable to military training. This decision provides significant relief to those affected, many of whom struggle with soaring medical expenses.

According to a Friday announcement by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, the benefits are exclusive to qualifying individuals, enabling them to access free outpatient services and cashless hospital investigations. Notably, cadets are exempt from the typical subscription fee, but must adhere to ECHS membership rules and cannot be part of other government health schemes.

The Defence Ministry's move is hailed as a major concession for cadets lacking official ex-servicemen status due to medical discharges. While only a few cadets face such circumstances each year, the financial impact on them and their families is substantial. The policy aims to ease this burden, although it remains a special measure not intended as a precedent.