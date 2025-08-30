Left Menu

Health Headlines: Shifts in Vaccine Policy, Drug Approvals, and Malnutrition Crises

Recent health news highlights include Stada's potential IPO, leadership changes at Gerresheimer, CDC officials resigning over vaccine policy shifts, looming food shortages in four African countries, medical supply shortages in Gaza, UK approving a GSK antibiotic, and FDA approving Teva's generic obesity drug.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

German drugmaker Stada is considering an IPO this autumn if conditions are favorable, as per CEO Peter Goldschmidt's statement to dpa. Meanwhile, Gerresheimer's CFO Bernd Metzner has resigned under investor pressure, with Wolf Lehmann due to step in with a private equity background.

Three CDC officials have resigned, expressing concern over newly appointed vaccine advisers possibly influencing policy without thorough data review. In Africa, Save the Children warns of critical shortages in life-saving food for children in Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, and South Sudan due to aid cuts.

In Gaza, WHO reports a depletion of vital medical supplies as rare Guillain-Barré syndrome cases rise. The UK has approved GSK's new antibiotic for urinary infections, and the US FDA has greenlit Teva Pharmaceuticals' generic obesity drug, impacting the health landscape significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

