Cycling for Health: Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Inspiring Ride

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a proactive approach to promote good health by riding a bicycle alongside youngsters and students in Vidisha on Saturday. The event, held in his parliamentary constituency in Madhya Pradesh, aimed to inspire the community to focus on healthy living.

The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh participated in various programs throughout the day, engaging with the public and receiving a warm welcome at a sports event. His cycling journey began at SIT College and ended at the RTO office, covering two kilometers with enthusiastic company.

During his ride, Chouhan shared a motivational message, emphasizing the importance of health: "Man mein rakho ek hi sapna, swasth banana hai Bharat apna" (keep only one dream in mind: to make India healthy). This initiative highlights his dedication to community well-being and active lifestyle promotion.