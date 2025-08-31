Gerresheimer is seeing significant leadership changes as pressures mount from investors for a strategic overhaul. CFO Bernd Metzner has stepped down at his request, and Wolf Lehmann, an outsider with private equity experience, will assume the role starting September 1. The move has garnered support from an activist shareholder.

In Gaza, a severe shortage of critical medical supplies has been reported by the World Health Organization amidst an unprecedented rise in Guillain-Barré syndrome cases. Ninety-four instances of this paralysis-causing condition have been documented, resulting in ten fatalities. The syndrome was rarely seen in Gaza before the conflict between Israel and Hamas that began nearly two years ago.

The developments highlight the twin challenges: corporate governance shifts at Gerresheimer and the health crisis in Gaza. Both emphasize the need for strategic reassessment and resource allocation within their respective domains.

