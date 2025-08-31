Lumpy Skin Disease Alert in Ranchi: Authorities Act Swiftly

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, symptoms indicative of lumpy skin disease have surfaced among cattle, though no deaths have occurred, officials said Sunday.

A team from the Institute of Animal Health and Production (IAHP) is set to visit the affected areas to take samples, according to District Animal Husbandry Officer Kavindra Nath Singh. The symptoms, which have been noted in several districts, are being treated with high priority.

An active immunization program aims to control the disease's spread. The illness, transmitted by mosquito and fly bites, contaminated food, and water, causes fever and skin nodules unique to infected cattle.