Fatal Brain Infection Outbreak Sparks Health Concerns in Kerala

An alarming situation unfolds in Kozhikode as two individuals, including a three-month-old infant, succumb to amoebic meningoencephalitis, health officials confirmed on Monday. This tragic incident marks the third fatality within the month of August from the rare brain infection in the state.

Among the deceased is the infant son of Abubacker Siddique from Omassery, who had been undergoing treatment for a month before his condition critically worsened. The second victim, a 52-year-old woman named Ramla from Malappuram, initially sought treatment in a private facility before being transferred to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Health officials attribute the infection's spread to contaminated water exposure and report eight ongoing treatment cases. With a total of 42 cases reported statewide this year, the Health Department has initiated preventive measures, including chlorination of water sources and awareness campaigns in the affected districts of Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.

