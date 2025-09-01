Metformin's Metal Magic: Unveiling the Elemental Impact of a Diabetes Drug

A recent study presents a fascinating insight into metformin, a widely used anti-diabetic drug, and its impact on blood metal levels.

Specifically, the study indicates that metformin users have lower copper and iron levels, along with higher zinc levels, compared to non-users. These changes are linked to potentially improved glucose tolerance and reduced complications.

Conducted at Kobe University Hospital, the research calls for further clinical trials to explore metformin's ability to bind metals and its associated health benefits, such as anti-tumor and anti-inflammatory effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)