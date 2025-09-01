Uttarakhand Ends Doctor Shortage: No More Contract Extensions

The state of Uttarakhand has officially resolved its long-standing issue of doctor shortages. With most vacant positions now filled through regular appointments, the state government has announced that there is no longer a need to extend the contractual services of doctors.

This decision came to light during a hearing at the Uttarakhand High Court concerning the extension of service contracts of MBBS doctors. The doctors, who completed their education at government medical colleges on a subsidized fee in exchange for a three-year service bond, had petitioned for an extension of this bond, arguing their willingness to continue serving in the state.

The High Court, acknowledging the state's full doctor roster and the original intent of the bond system during shortages, directed the government against extending contracts for those who have fulfilled their bond period. However, it allowed those doctors wishing to stay on a contract basis to submit applications to the Director General of Health Services.