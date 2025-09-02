Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Cancer Drug in US Market
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a generic cancer treatment drug, Eribulin Mesylate Injection, in the US. The product is equivalent to Eisai's Halaven. The launch signifies Glenmark's commitment to providing affordable healthcare alternatives. Halaven's market earned USD 66.3 million annually.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of a new generic cancer treatment, Eribulin Mesylate Injection, in the US market.
The Mumbai-based company, operating through Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, confirmed that the drug is equivalent to Eisai Inc.'s Halaven Injection and will begin distribution this month.
Glenmark's President & Business Head, North America, Marc Kikuchi, emphasized the company's dedication to offering affordable healthcare alternatives. The Halaven Injection market has achieved approximately USD 66.3 million in sales in the past year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Glenmark
- Pharmaceuticals
- cancer
- treatment
- generic
- Eribulin Mesylate
- US
- market
- Halaven
- affordable
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Delivered: Tribunal Awards Rs 33.77 Lakh in 2019 Bus Accident Case
Witchcraft Accusations: A Faith Fueled Dilemma and the Threat to Africa's Elders
Nagaland Assembly Defers Crucial Discussion on Prohibition of Satanic Worship
PM Modi Condemns Abusive Remarks Against His Mother at Bihar Rally
AAP MLA's Dramatic Escape Amid Accusations and Gunfire