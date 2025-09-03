Left Menu

Global Mental Health: Urgent Need for Revolutionary Investment and Reform

In 2021, more than a billion people battled mental health issues, notably anxiety and depression, affecting economies globally. WHO emphasizes schizophrenia's economic burden and highlights suicide risks among youth. Despite policy advancements since 2020, funding remains stagnant, with low mental health budget allocations and workforce shortages in developing countries.

The World Health Organization has revealed alarming statistics: over a billion individuals were affected by mental health conditions in 2021, with anxiety and depression leading the list. These disorders continue to impose significant human and economic challenges globally.

Echoing deep concern, WHO's newly released 'World Mental Health Today' and 'Mental Health Atlas 2024' reports highlight suicide as a leading cause of youth deaths, with startling ratios of attempts to fatalities. Schizophrenia and bipolar disorder remain crucial concerns, demanding urgent attention due to their severe societal impacts.

Post-2020, many nations advanced mental health policies, yet changes in legal frameworks lag. The WHO stresses the need for increased mental health funding and workforce bolstering, especially as current investments represent a mere fraction of health budgets worldwide, with stark disparities between high and low-income regions.

