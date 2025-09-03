Left Menu

Clopidogrel vs. Aspirin: A Game Changer in Heart Disease Treatment

Researchers recommend clopidogrel over aspirin for heart disease, citing lower cardiovascular risks. Data from 29,000 patients showed benefits across various groups. Findings may influence global clinical guidelines. Additionally, recycled pacemakers offer affordable cardiac solutions in low-income nations, with a study confirming their safety and efficacy compared to new devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:30 IST
Clopidogrel vs. Aspirin: A Game Changer in Heart Disease Treatment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Clopidogrel, a widely-used blood thinner, is recommended to replace aspirin for patients with heart disease, according to researchers at the European Society of Cardiology Congress. An analysis of nearly 29,000 patients revealed that clopidogrel lowered the risk of adverse cardiovascular events by 14% compared to aspirin over an average of 5.5 years.

Despite similar rates of anticoagulant-related side effects between the two drugs, clopidogrel showed superior benefits, broadening its potential application according to The Lancet publications. Its wide availability and low cost could lead to significant updates in clinical guidelines globally.

In an additional study, recycled pacemakers have been shown to provide a safe and affordable option in low-income countries, with a non-inferior safety profile compared to new devices. This initiative, led by Project My Heart Your Heart, may significantly improve healthcare access in under-resourced regions.

TRENDING

1
Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

Historic Sentencing in Spanish Soccer Racism Case

 Spain
2
Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

Trump's Tariff Tango: India Offers 'No Tariffs' to US Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's Internal Struggles Amid Student Protests

 India
4
British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

British Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's Tax Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025