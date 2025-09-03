Left Menu

Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition

Poly Medicure Ltd is acquiring a 90% stake in the Netherlands-based PendraCare Group. This strategic move will enhance its presence in the cardiology market across Europe and the US, ensuring stronger market synergies and growth. The acquisition is valued at Rs 188.5 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:43 IST
Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Poly Medicure Ltd announced its acquisition of a 90% stake in the Dutch company PendraCare Group. The deal is valued at Rs 188.5 crore, translating to 18.3 million euros, and is positioned to broaden Poly Medicure's cardiology market reach in Europe and the United States.

Poly Medicure stated that the acquisition will be finalized fully by 2030, with the remaining 10% stake adjusted to the 2029 EBITDA. Current management, including CEO Sander Hartman, who retains a 10% non-voting share, will continue leading PendraCare.

The acquisition aims to leverage PendraCare's established European base, fortifying Poly Medicure's engineering, R&D, and distribution expertise. This synergy is expected to generate significant annual gains of 3-4 million euros, as global expansion strategies take effect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

 Global
2
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

 India
3
Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

 Global
4
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Pos...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025