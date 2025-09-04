China Eyes Cooling Measures for Stock Market

In a bid to stabilize the stock market, China's financial regulators are contemplating implementing specific cooling measures, according to a recent Bloomberg News report. Among these potential strategies is the removal of certain restrictions on short selling.

Sourced from individuals familiar with the situation, the report highlights Beijing's ongoing attempts to maintain market stability amidst fluctuating economic conditions.

Although Bloomberg News has provided this update, Reuters has yet to independently verify the details of the proposed regulatory measures by China's financial authorities.