China Eyes Cooling Measures for Stock Market
China's financial regulators are contemplating measures to stabilize the stock market, including lifting certain short selling restrictions. Bloomberg News has reported this, citing informed sources. Reuters has not confirmed the report independently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 07:01 IST
