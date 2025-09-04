Left Menu

China Eyes Cooling Measures for Stock Market

China's financial regulators are contemplating measures to stabilize the stock market, including lifting certain short selling restrictions. Bloomberg News has reported this, citing informed sources. Reuters has not confirmed the report independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 07:01 IST
In a bid to stabilize the stock market, China's financial regulators are contemplating implementing specific cooling measures, according to a recent Bloomberg News report. Among these potential strategies is the removal of certain restrictions on short selling.

Sourced from individuals familiar with the situation, the report highlights Beijing's ongoing attempts to maintain market stability amidst fluctuating economic conditions.

Although Bloomberg News has provided this update, Reuters has yet to independently verify the details of the proposed regulatory measures by China's financial authorities.

