Left Menu

Eurozone Retail Sales Slump as Tariff Woes Weigh

Retail sales growth in the euro zone decelerated in July, according to Eurostat data. The 0.5% monthly drop surpassed expectations, raising concerns about domestic consumption's ability to counteract U.S. tariff impacts on economic growth. Annual sales growth also fell short of economist projections, sparking sustainability debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:46 IST
Eurozone Retail Sales Slump as Tariff Woes Weigh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Retail sales growth in the euro zone decelerated in July, prompting concerns about the ability of domestic consumption to counterbalance the adverse impacts of U.S. tariffs on economic growth, according to data released by Eurostat on Thursday.

Sales among the 20 nations using the euro fell by 0.5% month-on-month, missing expectations for a 0.2% decline. This performance underwhelmed compared to the 2.2% annual rise, which was slightly below the 2.4% growth forecasted in a Reuters economists' poll.

The euro zone experienced unexpectedly robust growth during the first half of the year, bolstered by increased household consumption. Economists are now questioning whether this momentum can be maintained amid the pressures of tariffs and global economic instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Socialist Party Proposes Bold Tax Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

France's Socialist Party Proposes Bold Tax Reforms Amidst Political Tensions

 Global
2
Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat

Judge in MP Receives Rs 500 Crore Extortion Threat

 India
3
DRDO Paves Way for Indigenous Breakthroughs with Industrial Tech Transfers

DRDO Paves Way for Indigenous Breakthroughs with Industrial Tech Transfers

 India
4
Tragic Mob Lynching in Odisha Sparks Outrage

Tragic Mob Lynching in Odisha Sparks Outrage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025