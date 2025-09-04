Left Menu

Political Pressure and Vaccine Safety: The Ouster of Susan Monarez

Former CDC Director Susan Monarez claims her firing was due to refusing political pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to rubber-stamp vaccine panel decisions. She criticized the overhaul of the advisory board with members skeptical of vaccines, warning that political interference risks public health safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:05 IST
Susan Monarez

In a shocking revelation, former CDC Director Susan Monarez asserted that her removal stemmed from resisting politically motivated interference by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Monarez was asked to endorse recommendations from a reconstituted vaccine advisory panel, which replaced its members with those holding anti-vaccine views.

Monarez insisted on scientific scrutiny rather than political approval in decision-making, stating that her dismissal was a consequence of maintaining scientific integrity. Her firing sparked resignations among top officials and concern from medical groups about the implications for vaccine policy.

Additionally, a violent incident at the CDC, linked to vaccine distrust, highlighted the necessity for restoring public trust in health institutions. Kennedy, while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, is expected to address questions regarding the administration's vaccine policy and recent turmoil at the CDC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

