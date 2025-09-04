Left Menu

GST Reforms: A New Dawn for Affordable Healthcare in West Bengal

Healthcare leaders in West Bengal applaud the GST rate rationalisation as a major advancement in ensuring affordable access, insurance coverage, and treatment adherence. The revised GST rates, effective from September 22, are expected to alleviate financial pressures on patients, making healthcare more accessible and sustainable.

Healthcare leaders across West Bengal have lauded the government's recent reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which they believe are pivotal in enhancing accessibility and affordability within the sector. These reforms, ratified by the GST Council on Wednesday, feature significant adjustments to tax rates, thereby benefiting the healthcare system at large.

Rupak Barua, CEO of Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital, noted that the reductions in GST represent a critical shift for healthcare access, with insurance exemptions poised to reduce premiums and broaden coverage. Such measures are expected to ease the financial strain on patients, aligning cost efficiency with dignity.

Subhasish Datta of Ruby General Hospital & Ruby Cancer Centre articulated the relief these changes promise, particularly for patients dependent on life-saving and chronic therapies. The exemptions on medical devices and health insurances are projected to lower costs, making essential healthcare more affordable and accessible to a wider populace.

