Congo's Battle with Ebola: A New Outbreak Emerges

A new Ebola outbreak has been declared in Congo, marking the 16th occurrence of the virus in the nation, according to the health ministry. A confirmed case in southern Kasai province has triggered swift and compelling responses.

The initial reports indicate a troubling situation with 28 suspected cases and 15 fatalities, stated Health Minister Samuel-Roger Kamba. These include healthcare workers affected by the outbreak, causing serious concern among officials.

The World Health Organisation is collaborating closely with Congo's Rapid Response Team, providing resources such as personal protective equipment and the Ervebo Ebola vaccine to support efforts in containing the virus that is transmitted through bodily fluids.