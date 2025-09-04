Nagaland Health Workers' Regularisation Halted Amid Court Directive

An interim directive from the Gauhati High Court's Kohima Bench has led to the suspension of Nagaland's process to regularise 280 health workers initially appointed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court's order stayed the state cabinet's August 6, 2024 decision and the subsequent notification by the Health Department dated August 18, 2025, instructing no further actions towards the regularisation until further orders.

Following this legal intervention, the Nagaland Medical Students' Association halted their protest against the regularisation plan, citing respect for the judiciary and confidence in a fair resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)