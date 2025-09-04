Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

In a remarkable event at Madhya Pradesh's Rani Durgawati Hospital, a baby boy was born weighing a staggering 5.2 kg, significantly above the average for newborns. Delivered via caesarean section, the birth has been described as a rare case by leading gynaecologist Dr. Bhavana Mishra.

The newborn, son of Shubhangi and Anand Chouksey from Jabalpur's Ranjhi area, is currently under medical observation due to fluctuating sugar levels, a common practice for babies of this size. Dr. Mishra noted the child's overall good health despite potential congenital risks.

Dr. Mishra highlighted a positive trend of increasing birth weights, attributing this to advances in lifestyle, nutrition, and medical care, contrasting the boy's weight with the average for male newborns, which typically ranges between 2.8 to 3.2 kg.

