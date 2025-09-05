Left Menu

Cipla offers new treatment for recurrent urinary tract infections

Drug firm Cipla on Friday said it has introduced a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections.The company has launched Methenamine Hippurate under the brand name HUENA. Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:15 IST
Cipla offers new treatment for recurrent urinary tract infections
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Cipla on Friday said it has introduced a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent urinary tract infections.

The company has launched Methenamine Hippurate under the brand name HUENA. This marks a significant step forward for the company in its fight against anti-microbial resistance as it becomes the first to introduce such treatment in India, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a statement.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are the second most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years. Women are more susceptible to UTIs, which account for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions. Methenamine Hippurate offers an effective, non-antibiotic alternative for preventing UTIs by targeting bacteria in the bladder and urinary tract. Studies show it is as effective as long-term, low-dose antibiotic therapy for UTI prevention, with lower costs and no risk of antibiotic resistance.

''We believe this innovation will notably improve patient outcomes, while reducing reliance on antibiotics, further contributing to a healthier future for all,'' Cipla Global Chief Operating Officer Achin Gupta said. Shares of Cipla ended 1.58 per cent lower at Rs 1,552.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-Quakes deal fresh blow to poor Afghans deported from Pakistan

REFILE-Quakes deal fresh blow to poor Afghans deported from Pakistan

 Global
2
India supports early end to Ukraine conflict: MEA

India supports early end to Ukraine conflict: MEA

 India
3
UPDATE 2-Lululemon slides as weak US demand, tariff costs cloud holiday outlook

UPDATE 2-Lululemon slides as weak US demand, tariff costs cloud holiday outl...

 Global
4
One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

One killed, another injured after being run over by BEST bus in Mumbai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025