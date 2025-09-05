Mpox: Declared Safe but Still a Global Health Concern

The World Health Organization declared Mpox no longer an international health emergency after significant declines in infections were reported in Africa's hot spots. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted this update after sustained decreases in cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo and surrounding countries.

Though Mpox can be fatal in rare instances, it usually presents mild symptoms like flu-like illnesses and lesions. Higher complication risks exist for children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals, including those with HIV. The WHO's Emergency Committee recommended downgrading the alert level, while maintaining focus on these vulnerable groups.

Professor Dimie Ogoina emphasized the need for continued investments to support affected nations, particularly in Africa. Despite the downgrade, Mpox remains a concern globally, with cases extending into Thailand, Britain, and more nations linked to travel.

