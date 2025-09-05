Left Menu

Mpox: Declared Safe but Still a Global Health Concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that Mpox is no longer an international health emergency after a decline in infections across Africa. However, it remains a public health concern. The disease, transmitted through close contact, poses higher risks for children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:52 IST
Mpox: Declared Safe but Still a Global Health Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization declared Mpox no longer an international health emergency after significant declines in infections were reported in Africa's hot spots. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus highlighted this update after sustained decreases in cases from the Democratic Republic of Congo and surrounding countries.

Though Mpox can be fatal in rare instances, it usually presents mild symptoms like flu-like illnesses and lesions. Higher complication risks exist for children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals, including those with HIV. The WHO's Emergency Committee recommended downgrading the alert level, while maintaining focus on these vulnerable groups.

Professor Dimie Ogoina emphasized the need for continued investments to support affected nations, particularly in Africa. Despite the downgrade, Mpox remains a concern globally, with cases extending into Thailand, Britain, and more nations linked to travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nitish Kumar Launches Mega Projects in Patna: A Leap Towards Development

Nitish Kumar Launches Mega Projects in Patna: A Leap Towards Development

 India
2
Cabinet Reshuffle: Starmer Appoints Lammy as Deputy PM After Rayner's Resignation

Cabinet Reshuffle: Starmer Appoints Lammy as Deputy PM After Rayner's Resign...

 United Kingdom
3
YSRCP Chief Criticizes Privatization of Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Chief Criticizes Privatization of Medical Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Russia Ramps Up Local Apps Amid Mobile Internet Blackouts

Russia Ramps Up Local Apps Amid Mobile Internet Blackouts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025