WHO Expands Essential Medicines List with Key Diabetes and Cancer Drugs

The World Health Organization has made significant additions to its essential medicines list, incorporating GLP-1 drugs for diabetes, treatments for cystic fibrosis, and prominent cancer therapies. The aim is to enhance access to these costly drugs worldwide, particularly in underfunded health systems.

Dr Lorenzo Moja from WHO stated that high prices shouldn't bar a drug's inclusion in the list, suggesting that their inclusion could facilitate wider access. Notably, Novo Nordisk's and Eli Lilly's active ingredients for Type 2 diabetes feature in the new list, though their use for obesity remains excluded.

WHO's decision is strategic, focusing on patient benefit and encouraging generic drug production once patents lapse, slated for next year. With diabetes affecting over 800 million globally, WHO's list also now includes essential treatments for cystic fibrosis and cancer, signaling a push for broader health equity.

(With inputs from agencies.)