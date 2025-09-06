Left Menu

Rats in Hospital ICU: Outrage Over Negligence

A newborn girl died after being bitten by rats at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, sparking protests and allegations of negligence. The hospital denied responsibility, citing congenital defects as the cause. The family received compensation, and disciplinary actions were taken against six officials. A high-level investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a newborn girl at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore died after being bitten by rats, leading to public outrage and allegations of gross negligence by hospital authorities.

The family of the deceased, supported by a tribal community outfit, staged a six-hour protest demanding justice and accountability. Eventually, the family claimed the body after Rs 5 lakh compensation was provided.

The hospital administration refuted the claims, attributing deaths to congenital issues rather than negligence. Disciplinary action has been taken against six officials, while a high-level committee has been appointed to investigate the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

