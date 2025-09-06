Rats in Hospital ICU: Outrage Over Negligence

In a shocking incident, a newborn girl at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore died after being bitten by rats, leading to public outrage and allegations of gross negligence by hospital authorities.

The family of the deceased, supported by a tribal community outfit, staged a six-hour protest demanding justice and accountability. Eventually, the family claimed the body after Rs 5 lakh compensation was provided.

The hospital administration refuted the claims, attributing deaths to congenital issues rather than negligence. Disciplinary action has been taken against six officials, while a high-level committee has been appointed to investigate the tragic events.

(With inputs from agencies.)