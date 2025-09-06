Left Menu

Delhi Intensifies Fight Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases Amid Downpour

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi mandates weekend work for vector-borne disease control staff up to September 30, due to increased mosquito breeding from ongoing rains. The directive aims to curb dengue, malaria, and chikungunya surges. Compensatory leave is granted post-November 1 for extra duties.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has taken decisive action amidst persistent rainfall, instructing vector-borne disease control staff to work through September weekends. This measure aims to tackle rising mosquito breeding and subsequent spikes in diseases like dengue and malaria.

An official order has decreed that Saturdays and Sundays are to be considered working days for all employees engaged in combatting vector-borne diseases until the end of the month. This includes district health officers, epidemiologists, and assistant medical officers.

The move addresses increased rain-induced mosquito activity and its historical impact on disease rates during monsoons. Employees will receive compensatory leave after November 1 for the extra workdays, ensuring fair compensation for their efforts.

