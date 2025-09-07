Left Menu

WHO's Call for Safeguarding CDC's Public Health Excellence

The WHO emphasizes protecting the CDC's role in global health despite leadership changes and criticism from the US. Director General Ghebreyesus commended the CDC's impact and urged continued collaboration. The Trump administration's past criticisms and departure from WHO are noted.

The World Health Organization (WHO) made a compelling plea on Sunday to uphold the 'protection of public health excellence' at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the CDC's significant contributions while acknowledging the necessity for ongoing improvements to apply the latest scientific evidence to new challenges effectively. His remarks coincide with recent leadership changes at the CDC, which have stirred concern about potential health risks due to decisions by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Instead of aligning with these apprehensions, Ghebreyesus commended the CDC's 'center of excellence' status that has influenced global health practices.

Ghebreyesus highlighted the strong relationship between WHO and the CDC, which has brought U.S. scientific advancements to the world while offering the U.S. access to global health data. This relationship remains crucial, especially in light of previous criticisms by the Trump administration regarding WHO's COVID-19 response, culminating in the U.S. exit directive from WHO in January.

