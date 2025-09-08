Left Menu

Karnataka's Chintamani Hospital Expansion Gains Approval

The Karnataka government has approved the construction of a second floor at Chintamani Public Hospital, Chikkaballapura. The project, costing Rs 9.98 crore, uses funds from the Karnataka Examination Authority. Technical approvals and tender processes must be followed before construction, upgrading the facility to accommodate more patients.

Updated: 08-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:46 IST
The Karnataka government has officially sanctioned the construction of an additional floor at Chintamani Public Hospital in Chikkaballapura district. Currently, the facility is operational on its ground and first floors, spanning 4,000 square meters, as confirmed by the health department.

The project, anticipated to cost Rs 9.98 crore, will be financed by the Karnataka Examination Authority's resources. The government mandates that before any construction begins, relevant technical approvals must be acquired, and a detailed work estimate must be submitted for administrative vetting.

To maintain transparency and adherence to regulations, tenders are to be invited under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act 1999 and Rules 2000. The health department noted that a structural stability analysis revealed the building could support two more floors, addressing the lack of required space for a proposed upgrade to a 150-bedded facility.

