Left Menu

AIIMS Awantipora Set for Full Operation by Next Year: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that AIIMS Awantipora is expected to be fully operational by the end of next year, as construction progresses after initial delays. The OPD will start by March-April, with classes to follow. The IPD is planned for November-December operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 19:03 IST
AIIMS Awantipora Set for Full Operation by Next Year: Omar Abdullah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora, Pulwama district, is on track to become fully operational by the end of next year. This comes after initial hold-ups in project execution.

During his visit to the site, accompanied by Health and Education Minister Sakina Ittoo, Abdullah revealed that work has accelerated. He stated that the Out-Patient Department (OPD) is scheduled to begin operations in March-April, with academic classes commencing shortly thereafter. The In-Patient Department (IPD) is projected to be functional by November-December.

Addressing delays, Abdullah pointed out that the initial site selection overlooked several factors, including not addressing Army concerns, which necessitated a revised project report. Despite these setbacks, the project has gained momentum and is on course for timely completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

Two Army personnel succumb to injuries in Kulgam encounter: Officials.

 India
2
Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

Supreme Court Restores Widow's Property Rights

 India
3
Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

Gujarat Assembly Session Begins with Tributes and Homage

 India
4
CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

CPI MP Urges Immediate Relief for Flood-Ravaged Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025