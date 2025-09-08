AIIMS Awantipora Set for Full Operation by Next Year: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora, Pulwama district, is on track to become fully operational by the end of next year. This comes after initial hold-ups in project execution.

During his visit to the site, accompanied by Health and Education Minister Sakina Ittoo, Abdullah revealed that work has accelerated. He stated that the Out-Patient Department (OPD) is scheduled to begin operations in March-April, with academic classes commencing shortly thereafter. The In-Patient Department (IPD) is projected to be functional by November-December.

Addressing delays, Abdullah pointed out that the initial site selection overlooked several factors, including not addressing Army concerns, which necessitated a revised project report. Despite these setbacks, the project has gained momentum and is on course for timely completion.

