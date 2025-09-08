Left Menu

Tragic Rabies Death Puts Stray Dog Vaccination Efforts Under Scrutiny

A homeless laborer, Govind Pewal, succumbed to rabies in an Indore hospital after a stray dog bite three months prior. His death has highlighted potential gaps in rabies treatment protocol and the effectiveness of municipal stray dog vaccination programs.

  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old homeless laborer named Govind Pewal has died of suspected rabies at a government hospital in Indore. This tragic event occurred three months after Pewal was bitten on the lip by a stray dog while he was sleeping under a flyover.

Despite being admitted to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital on September 5 as his condition deteriorated, medical interventions were unsuccessful in saving him. His symptoms included difficulty swallowing and hydrophobia, classic signs of rabies.

Following his death, the Indore Municipal Corporation's stray dog vaccination efforts have been questioned. Authorities suspect Pewal might not have completed the rabies treatment course. District officials have vowed further investigations and renewed efforts to control stray dog populations through sterilization and upcoming canines count.

(With inputs from agencies.)

