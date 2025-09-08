FSSAI's Olive Oil Promotion Sparks Controversy

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) faces backlash after its social media post promoting olive oil as a healthy cooking choice. The Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) accuses FSSAI of unfairly endorsing olive oil, which predominantly caters to India's affluent minority.

The controversial post was published on the social media platform 'X' under the 'Eat Right India' campaign, highlighting olive oil as a prime example of a healthy cooking oil. SOPA's Executive Director, DN Pathak, criticized the move, labeling it unfair to other equally nutritious, domestically-produced oils.

SOPA has urged FSSAI to retract the post and issue a clarification, emphasizing that all edible oils in India are safe and healthy when consumed in moderation. The association warns that prioritizing imported olive oil over local options could undermine consumer confidence and offend national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)