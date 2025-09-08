Left Menu

FSSAI's Olive Oil Promotion Sparks Controversy

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is under criticism for promoting olive oil as a healthy cooking option. The Soybean Processors Association of India argues this promotes only expensive oils accessible to a rich minority, undermining local alternatives, and demands a clarification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:25 IST
FSSAI's Olive Oil Promotion Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) faces backlash after its social media post promoting olive oil as a healthy cooking choice. The Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) accuses FSSAI of unfairly endorsing olive oil, which predominantly caters to India's affluent minority.

The controversial post was published on the social media platform 'X' under the 'Eat Right India' campaign, highlighting olive oil as a prime example of a healthy cooking oil. SOPA's Executive Director, DN Pathak, criticized the move, labeling it unfair to other equally nutritious, domestically-produced oils.

SOPA has urged FSSAI to retract the post and issue a clarification, emphasizing that all edible oils in India are safe and healthy when consumed in moderation. The association warns that prioritizing imported olive oil over local options could undermine consumer confidence and offend national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Teams

Tamil Nadu to Host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2025 with Record 24 Tea...

 India
2
Punjab Man Arrested with Massive Poppy Husk Haul in Ranchi

Punjab Man Arrested with Massive Poppy Husk Haul in Ranchi

 India
3
Maharashtra Police Uncover Major Drug Unit in Hyderabad

Maharashtra Police Uncover Major Drug Unit in Hyderabad

 India
4
Political Storm: BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses Punjab's CM of 'Mann-Made' Disaster Amid Flood Crisis

Political Storm: BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses Punjab's CM of 'Mann-Made' Disast...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025