KDMC Denies Negligence in Newborn's Death: Autopsy Pending

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) dismissed allegations of medical negligence after a newborn girl died at their maternity hospital in Kalyan. Relatives accused the staff, but KDMC reported normal checks post-birth.

The mother, Taslima Azharuddin Mansoori, delivered a healthy baby girl on September 6, but the infant was found unresponsive two days later. Immediate medical attention was provided, but the newborn was declared dead at 9:40 am.

The civic body emphasized that initial medical assessments did not warrant intensive care. While denying negligence, KDMC awaits an autopsy to clarify the cause of death. Police have recorded the incident as accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)