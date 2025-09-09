Left Menu

KDMC Denies Negligence in Newborn's Death: Autopsy Pending

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) refuted claims of medical negligence in the death of a newborn girl at its facility. Despite relatives accusing staff of negligence, KDMC cited normal post-birth checkups. An autopsy is expected to determine the exact cause of death as police investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:55 IST
KDMC Denies Negligence in Newborn's Death: Autopsy Pending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) dismissed allegations of medical negligence after a newborn girl died at their maternity hospital in Kalyan. Relatives accused the staff, but KDMC reported normal checks post-birth.

The mother, Taslima Azharuddin Mansoori, delivered a healthy baby girl on September 6, but the infant was found unresponsive two days later. Immediate medical attention was provided, but the newborn was declared dead at 9:40 am.

The civic body emphasized that initial medical assessments did not warrant intensive care. While denying negligence, KDMC awaits an autopsy to clarify the cause of death. Police have recorded the incident as accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

Escalation in Middle East: Israel's Bold Strike in Qatar

 United Arab Emirates
2
IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

IndiGo and Air India Expand Flight Services for Tourism Season

 India
3
Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

Bidding Battles for Citgo: Clash of Creditors and Bondholders

 Global
4
High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

High Alert in Uttar Pradesh Amid Nepal's Political Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025