Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health

Allianz Partners has appointed Okan Özdemir as their new Chief Officer for Health, commencing on September 1, 2025. Özdemir, who reports directly to CEO Tomas Kunzmann, brings with him a wealth of experience from Allianz Türkiye, where he held the roles of Chief Health Officer and Executive Board Member since 2019.

Özdemir's appointment follows the tenure of Ida Luka-Lognoné, who has led the division since 2015 and played a crucial role in transforming Allianz Partners' health sector into a leader in innovative solutions. Her 30-year career at Allianz Group includes the past decade at Allianz Partners, where she spearheaded customer-centered initiatives and global expansions.

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, expressed confidence in Özdemir's ability to further drive the company's health business, emphasizing the significance of health in their growth strategy. Allianz Partners aims to continue providing cutting-edge solutions, with a vision of doubling revenues by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)