Left Menu

Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health

Allianz Partners has announced Okan Özdemir as their new Chief Officer for Health and Board Member effective September 1, 2025. Özdemir will leverage his extensive experience in health insurance and digital transformation to lead Allianz Partners' health division, succeeding Ida Luka-Lognoné, who significantly grew the health business globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:26 IST
Okan Özdemir Joins Allianz Partners as New Chief Officer for Health
  • Country:
  • India

Allianz Partners has appointed Okan Özdemir as their new Chief Officer for Health, commencing on September 1, 2025. Özdemir, who reports directly to CEO Tomas Kunzmann, brings with him a wealth of experience from Allianz Türkiye, where he held the roles of Chief Health Officer and Executive Board Member since 2019.

Özdemir's appointment follows the tenure of Ida Luka-Lognoné, who has led the division since 2015 and played a crucial role in transforming Allianz Partners' health sector into a leader in innovative solutions. Her 30-year career at Allianz Group includes the past decade at Allianz Partners, where she spearheaded customer-centered initiatives and global expansions.

Tomas Kunzmann, CEO of Allianz Partners, expressed confidence in Özdemir's ability to further drive the company's health business, emphasizing the significance of health in their growth strategy. Allianz Partners aims to continue providing cutting-edge solutions, with a vision of doubling revenues by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

New Prime Minister Faces Financial Tightrope Amid Protests in France

 Global
2
India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia Cup hockey tournament in Hangzhou, China.

India beat Korea 4-2 in their first Super 4 stage match of the women's Asia ...

 Global
3
Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

Maharashtra Rallies to Rescue Stranded Tourists in Nepal

 India
4
NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NATO Responds to Airspace Incursion Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025