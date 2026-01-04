Karnataka Mandates Insurance for Medical Staff After Fatal Oversight
The Karnataka government mandates term insurance for all medical staff following a fatal oversight that affected an IAS officer's family. The decision aims to secure entitled insurance cover for families, addressing financial shortfalls. Engagement with banks and insurance firms is underway to offer affordable schemes.
The Karnataka government has introduced a mandatory term insurance policy for all personnel involved in the Medical Education and Skill Development Department, following a significant shortfall faced by an IAS officer's family after a fatal accident.
Minister Sharan Prakash Patil emphasized the necessity of this decision, which was prompted by the technical oversight that deprived an officer's family of approximately Rs 50 lakh. The officer had not updated his status within the insurance system, leading to a decreased payout.
The state aims to protect bereaved families financially by ensuring that each employee has insurance aligned with their current role and salary. Additionally, officials are tasked with collaborating with banks and insurance companies to provide top-tier term insurance options at reasonable costs.
