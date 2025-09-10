Tragic ICU Incident: Rat Attacks on Newborns Spark Outcry

In a disturbing incident at MY Hospital, two newborn girls have died, allegedly due to rat bites in the hospital's ICU. Family members have accused the administration of negligence and providing misleading information about the cause of death.

Sajid Khan, a distraught father, revealed that his daughter's death was attributed to a blood infection, only for the real cause—rat bites—to be discovered later. The family's harrowing experience was shared with officials as they demanded justice.

In response, Indore's District Magistrate has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for the affected family. Meanwhile, a local protest group is demanding the suspension of hospital officials and legal actions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)