Tragic ICU Incident: Rat Attacks on Newborns Spark Outcry

Two newborn girls died in MY Hospital's ICU, allegedly bitten by rats. Families accuse hospital of negligence, demanding accountability. Officials blame congenital deformities for deaths. Tragic circumstances intensify as compensation is announced, and a protest group calls for strict action against responsible authorities amid growing public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident at MY Hospital, two newborn girls have died, allegedly due to rat bites in the hospital's ICU. Family members have accused the administration of negligence and providing misleading information about the cause of death.

Sajid Khan, a distraught father, revealed that his daughter's death was attributed to a blood infection, only for the real cause—rat bites—to be discovered later. The family's harrowing experience was shared with officials as they demanded justice.

In response, Indore's District Magistrate has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for the affected family. Meanwhile, a local protest group is demanding the suspension of hospital officials and legal actions to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

