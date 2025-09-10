Hospital Tragedy: Rat Attacks Lead to Controversial Reshuffles

In the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of two newborn girls at Indore's Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital due to a rat attack, major administrative changes have been implemented.

The head of paediatric surgery was dismissed following a state-level inquiry that examined the unfortunate events. The hospital's superintendent also took a sudden leave citing health issues amidst the crisis.

Despite charges of negligence, hospital officials attribute the deaths to congenital deformities and not rat bites, as pressure mounts from tribal organizations demanding accountability from higher management.

(With inputs from agencies.)