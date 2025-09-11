Left Menu

Cotec Healthcare IPO: A Prescription for Growth in the Indian Pharmaceutical Market

Cotec Healthcare Ltd gears up for an IPO to raise Rs 295 crore by issuing new equity shares and an offer for sale. The funds aim to enhance manufacturing capabilities. The Indian pharmaceutical industry, thriving on generics and CDMO, shows promising growth, set to reach USD 38.3 billion by 2029.

Cotec Healthcare Ltd, a prominent pharmaceutical company in India, has filed initial documents with Sebi aiming to raise capital through an IPO. The move includes a fresh equity issue of up to Rs 295 crore and an offer for sale of 60 lakh shares.

The IPO proceeds, particularly Rs 226.25 crore from the new equity, are designated to bolster manufacturing capacity and product innovation, with a portion earmarked for general corporate expenses. Promoters Harsh and Vandana Tiwari will sell 30 lakh shares each through the OFS.

As a key player in the contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) sector, Cotec Healthcare offers advanced formulations and services for generics. With the Indian Pharmaceutical Market poised for significant growth, experts project a leap from USD 16.6 billion in 2019 to USD 38.3 billion by 2029, marking a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2029.

(With inputs from agencies.)

