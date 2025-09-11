SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

In a significant move to revolutionize healthcare financing, SaveIN, a prominent healthcare-fintech platform, has announced a partnership with BharatPe-backed Trillionloans. This strategic alliance is poised to expand affordable and readily available credit options for the healthcare and employee wellness sectors.

SaveIN aims to bridge India's substantial 'out-of-pocket' care gap, significantly impacted by low insurance claim approvals and limited cashless coverage. According to Jitin Bhasin, Founder & CEO of SaveIN, the mission is to provide affordable healthcare solutions, ensuring everyday and aspirational healthcare needs are met transparently.

Sandeep Singh, CEO of Trillionloans, highlighted the strong traction SaveIN has gained in healthcare credit, making it a trusted partner for financial support. Together, they aim to achieve 3X growth in the next year through enhanced credit penetration in both consumer healthcare and corporate wellness ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)