India's Alarming Obesity Trend: A Call for Action

UNICEF India experts have sounded an alarm over a burgeoning obesity crisis plaguing the nation, affecting all age demographics. Sedentary lifestyles and high consumption of ultra-processed foods are identified as core contributors to this epidemic. The UNICEF Child Nutrition Global Report 2025 emphasizes that for the first time, obesity surpasses underweight as the prevalent form of malnutrition among school-aged children and adolescents.

At a national media roundtable on healthy diets, professionals highlighted the concerning jump in overweight and obesity rates across India's population, including children and adults. Statistics reveal a striking surge: the prevalence among youth soared fivefold in South Asia from 2000 to 2022. The Indian Economic Survey 2024-25 traces this trend to booming UPF consumption, warning against its spillover effects into public health.

Experts from UNICEF and other health bodies stress immediate intervention through policy and public health initiatives. Recommendations include health taxes on high-fat, sugar, and salt-laden foods, alongside promoting healthier eating habits via campaigns like Fit India and Eat Right India. With significant economic implications, the fight against obesity primarily hinges on mitigating poor dietary practices and their extensive advertisement reach.

