Violence Erupts at Arunachal Pradesh Medical College as Doctors Attacked
Two doctors were attacked by a disgruntled individual with an iron rod and sharp weapon at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. The assailant has been apprehended. Health officials condemned the attack, calling for greater protection for healthcare workers and criticizing government safety measures.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, two doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences were attacked by a 28-year-old man wielding iron rods and sharp weapons, authorities reported.
The attack unfolded Thursday morning at the state's only medical college's ENT ward, prompting swift police action and arrest of the perpetrator. The underlying motive appears linked to dissatisfaction with patient treatment.
Health Minister Biyuram Wahge strongly condemned the violence, pledging enhanced security for medical professionals. Political and medical communities implore urgent government intervention to prevent such attacks, highlighting lapses in the state's hospital security framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- medical
- doctors
- attack
- violence
- hospital
- security
- Arunachal Pradesh
- healthcare
- police
- arrest
ALSO READ
UAE says any attack on a Gulf state is an attack on the Gulf 'joined security system,' UAE official says
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Discharged from Hospital After Health Scare
CRPF Flags Rahul Gandhi Security Protocol Breaches Amid Political Tensions
Security Forces Clash with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh: Eight Killed
IILM University Transforms Hospitality Education with Global Partnership