Violence Erupts at Arunachal Pradesh Medical College as Doctors Attacked

Two doctors were attacked by a disgruntled individual with an iron rod and sharp weapon at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences. The assailant has been apprehended. Health officials condemned the attack, calling for greater protection for healthcare workers and criticizing government safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking incident, two doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences were attacked by a 28-year-old man wielding iron rods and sharp weapons, authorities reported.

The attack unfolded Thursday morning at the state's only medical college's ENT ward, prompting swift police action and arrest of the perpetrator. The underlying motive appears linked to dissatisfaction with patient treatment.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge strongly condemned the violence, pledging enhanced security for medical professionals. Political and medical communities implore urgent government intervention to prevent such attacks, highlighting lapses in the state's hospital security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

