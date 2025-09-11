Violence Erupts at Arunachal Pradesh Medical College as Doctors Attacked

In a shocking incident, two doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences were attacked by a 28-year-old man wielding iron rods and sharp weapons, authorities reported.

The attack unfolded Thursday morning at the state's only medical college's ENT ward, prompting swift police action and arrest of the perpetrator. The underlying motive appears linked to dissatisfaction with patient treatment.

Health Minister Biyuram Wahge strongly condemned the violence, pledging enhanced security for medical professionals. Political and medical communities implore urgent government intervention to prevent such attacks, highlighting lapses in the state's hospital security framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)