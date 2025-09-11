Tragedy at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital: Rat Bites, Infant Deaths, and Negligence Allegations

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is taking decisive action over the deaths of two newborn girls allegedly caused by rat bites at Indore's Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, branding it a case of 'gross negligence.'

In an unexpected move, the court has taken up the case suo motu as a Public Interest Litigation, with a hearing scheduled for September 15. The tragic incident occurred between August 31 and September 1 when the infants, admitted to the hospital's ICU, were reportedly bitten by rats, ultimately leading to their deaths, according to a division bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Jai Kumar Pillai.

The hospital, while denying that the rat bites were the cause, is facing scrutiny with eight officials facing potential disciplinary action and further investigations underway. An absence of strong actions against senior officials has sparked dissatisfaction among families and social organizations, casting a shadow on the hospital's management.